Wes Craven Presents: They

By Michael Sauter
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:09 AM EDT

Stalked by the incarnation of her childhood nightmares–crustaceanlike creatures that lurk in the shadows, waiting for the lights to go out–glum grad student Julia (Regan) takes a little too long to catch on to the danger as she schlepps around a rain-soaked city plagued by blackouts. But while teasing out our anticipation, the movie (”presented,” but not directed or produced, by Craven) also builds a genuine sense of dread before finally unleashing its series of glancing jolts. The last one alone is worth the rental fee.

