Ego War C+ type Music

Bad spelling aside (I know it’s hip-hop and all, but please–you’re British), MC Simon Franks and DJ Tom Dinsdale have a promising recipe: the club-funk bass banging of Basement Jaxx, the club-punk headbanging of Prodigy, and the In Da Pub-style rapping of countryman Mike “the Streets” Skinner. Unfortunately, except for the knucklehead football chant “We Don’t Care,” the mix never really jells. Woodshed, mates–and pray that that Streets kid hits a sophomore slump.