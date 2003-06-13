BIKER BOYZ

By EW Staff
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:55 AM EDT

Biker Boyz

B-
  • Movie
Director Reggie Rock Bythewood zooms in on California’s urban-biker culture and winds up unearthing an even less heralded scene: struggling black Hollywood. Larenz Tate, Eriq La Salle, Terrence Howard, and a half-dozen other stalwarts stud an almost-star cast headed by Fishburne as a big bad street racer pitted against a young upstart (Antwone Fisher’s Luke). Like The Fast and the Furious, it’s a ride-or-die flick r-r-ripped from the headlines. Unfortunately, real action has curves, and these boyz race in straight lines as predictable as the film’s sole plot twist.

Biker Boyz

B-

  • Movie
  • PG-13
  • 111 minutes
