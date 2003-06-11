Baldwin, Bernsen re-up for ''Celebrity Mole''
Baldwin, Bernsen re-up for ''Celebrity Mole.'' They're heading to Mexico, along with Angie Everhart, Ananda Lewis, and Dennis Rodman
Neither Stephen Baldwin nor Corbin Bernsen took home the pot on last winter’s ”Celebrity Mole,” but they’re coming back for more sun, scheming, and sabotage. The ”Bio-Dome” actor and the former ”L.A. Law” star will be among the eight sorta-famous folks competing for a possible $250,000 jackpot in ”Celebrity Mole Yucatan,” which ABC announced will air sometime later this year. Joining the two veteran players in Mexico will be model/actress Angie Everhart, MTV alumna Ananda Lewis, ex-NBA attention-getter Dennis Rodman, comic Mark Curry (of ”Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper”), and former sitcom kids Tracey Gold (”Growing Pains”) and Keisha Knight-Pulliam (”The Cosby Show.”)
Ahmad Rashad is returning as host, which is why Knight-Pulliam may have an inside track. Not only has she won other celebrity-reality contests (”Weakest Link” and ”Fear Factor”), but she’s also the former TV daughter of Phylicia Rashad, the ”Mole” host’s real-life ex-wife. They’re practically sort of related!
The Mole
|type
|
|rating
|genre
|status
|
|network
|
Comments