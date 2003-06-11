Baldwin, Bernsen re-up for ''Celebrity Mole''

Neither Stephen Baldwin nor Corbin Bernsen took home the pot on last winter’s ”Celebrity Mole,” but they’re coming back for more sun, scheming, and sabotage. The ”Bio-Dome” actor and the former ”L.A. Law” star will be among the eight sorta-famous folks competing for a possible $250,000 jackpot in ”Celebrity Mole Yucatan,” which ABC announced will air sometime later this year. Joining the two veteran players in Mexico will be model/actress Angie Everhart, MTV alumna Ananda Lewis, ex-NBA attention-getter Dennis Rodman, comic Mark Curry (of ”Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper”), and former sitcom kids Tracey Gold (”Growing Pains”) and Keisha Knight-Pulliam (”The Cosby Show.”)