Baldwin, Bernsen re-up for ''Celebrity Mole.'' They're heading to Mexico, along with Angie Everhart, Ananda Lewis, and Dennis Rodman

By Gary Susman
Updated June 11, 2003 at 04:00 AM EDT
Credit: Celebrity Mole: Mitchell Haaseth/ABC

The Mole

Neither Stephen Baldwin nor Corbin Bernsen took home the pot on last winter’s ”Celebrity Mole,” but they’re coming back for more sun, scheming, and sabotage. The ”Bio-Dome” actor and the former ”L.A. Law” star will be among the eight sorta-famous folks competing for a possible $250,000 jackpot in ”Celebrity Mole Yucatan,” which ABC announced will air sometime later this year. Joining the two veteran players in Mexico will be model/actress Angie Everhart, MTV alumna Ananda Lewis, ex-NBA attention-getter Dennis Rodman, comic Mark Curry (of ”Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper”), and former sitcom kids Tracey Gold (”Growing Pains”) and Keisha Knight-Pulliam (”The Cosby Show.”)

Ahmad Rashad is returning as host, which is why Knight-Pulliam may have an inside track. Not only has she won other celebrity-reality contests (”Weakest Link” and ”Fear Factor”), but she’s also the former TV daughter of Phylicia Rashad, the ”Mole” host’s real-life ex-wife. They’re practically sort of related!

