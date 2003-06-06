type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa R runtime 129 minutes performer Timothy Carhart, Geena Davis, Harvey Keitel, Brad Pitt, Susan Sarandon, Michael Madsen, Christopher McDonald, Stephen Tobolowsky director Ridley Scott Producer Ridley Scott distributor MGM author Callie Khouri genre Mystery and Thriller, Action Adventure, Drama

See the car chase scene in ”Thelma & Louise”

Not the fastest chase, but one of the most iconic. Pursued across the desert by seemingly every cop car in the southwestern United States, vacationers-turned-feminist outlaws Thelma (Geena Davis) and Louise (Susan Sarandon) drive their 1966 Thunderbird convertible into the sunset and into film legend with a memorable ending we can’t disclose here. In this penultimate scene, the gals evade the cops by driving under a low railroad overpass and out along the rim of the Grand Canyon (the sequence was actually shot in Utah). Forget stunt doubles; director Ridley Scott put Davis in the car with the pro driver. ”What, were we nuts?” she recalls on the DVD’s commentary track. If so, we’re glad they were.