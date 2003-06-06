Thelma & Louise: Everett Collection
Thelma & Louise
- type
- Movie
- Current Status
- In Season
- mpaa
- R
- runtime
- 129 minutes
- performer
- Timothy Carhart, Geena Davis, Harvey Keitel, Brad Pitt, Susan Sarandon, Michael Madsen, Christopher McDonald, Stephen Tobolowsky
- director
- Ridley Scott
- Producer
- Ridley Scott
- distributor
- MGM
- author
- Callie Khouri
- genre
- Mystery and Thriller, Action Adventure, Drama
See the car chase scene in ”Thelma & Louise”
Not the fastest chase, but one of the most iconic. Pursued across the desert by seemingly every cop car in the southwestern United States, vacationers-turned-feminist outlaws Thelma (Geena Davis) and Louise (Susan Sarandon) drive their 1966 Thunderbird convertible into the sunset and into film legend with a memorable ending we can’t disclose here. In this penultimate scene, the gals evade the cops by driving under a low railroad overpass and out along the rim of the Grand Canyon (the sequence was actually shot in Utah). Forget stunt doubles; director Ridley Scott put Davis in the car with the pro driver. ”What, were we nuts?” she recalls on the DVD’s commentary track. If so, we’re glad they were.
