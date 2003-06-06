See the car chase scene in ''Thelma & Louise''

June 06, 2003 at 04:00 AM EDT

Thelma &amp; Louise

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
R
runtime
129 minutes
performer
Timothy Carhart, Geena Davis, Harvey Keitel, Brad Pitt, Susan Sarandon, Michael Madsen, Christopher McDonald, Stephen Tobolowsky
director
Ridley Scott
Producer
Ridley Scott
distributor
MGM
author
Callie Khouri
genre
Mystery and Thriller, Action Adventure, Drama

See the car chase scene in ”Thelma & Louise”

Not the fastest chase, but one of the most iconic. Pursued across the desert by seemingly every cop car in the southwestern United States, vacationers-turned-feminist outlaws Thelma (Geena Davis) and Louise (Susan Sarandon) drive their 1966 Thunderbird convertible into the sunset and into film legend with a memorable ending we can’t disclose here. In this penultimate scene, the gals evade the cops by driving under a low railroad overpass and out along the rim of the Grand Canyon (the sequence was actually shot in Utah). Forget stunt doubles; director Ridley Scott put Davis in the car with the pro driver. ”What, were we nuts?” she recalls on the DVD’s commentary track. If so, we’re glad they were.

