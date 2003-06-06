INVINCIBLE

By Alice King
Invincible (Movie - 2002)

Werner Herzog’s odd folk tale chronicles the strange but true story of a blacksmith from the shtetl who, dressed as the Uber-German Siegfried, wowed the mostly Nazi crowds as a variety-show strongman in early-1930s Berlin before shocking them by revealing his Jewish identity. As the simple-souled muscleman, Ahola, a nonactor with an unfortunately Schwarzenegger-like bent, radiates earnestness as he vows to warn his people of the gathering storm, while Roth, as a diabolical impresario with his own secret, tries his mustache-twirling best to steal the show.

