The Guru B+ type Movie

Ramu (Jimi Mistry), a ”Grease”-loving dance instructor who moves from India to New York City to become an actor, finds his dreams sullied after he lands his first role — as the star of a porn feature. Fortunately for him, he’s an XXX flop; he finds his calling, however, as ”the guru of sex,” with a little help from an adult-film starlet (Heather Graham) and a spoiled dabbler in Eastern mysticism (Marisa Tomei). Punctuated by exuberant Bollywood-style musical numbers, the featherweight farce succeeds as silly, funny fluff thanks to Tracey Jackson’s witty script, and to winning comic turns by the cast (which also includes Michael McKean and Christine Baranski).