Bjork hired the San Francisco-based laptop duo Matmos to play on her Vespertine CD and tour for their ability to turn weird noises into catchy grooves. This giddy solo project from Matmos’ Drew Daniel suggests that he’s the club slut of the pair. Combining glitchy sound-spitum with lush synth washes and a dodgy 4/4 pulse, his cubist house-funk grooves on Do You Party? can recall Prince circa ”Kiss” — especially on ”Make Up,” which turns the old Vanity 6 track into an amusing electroclash rave-up. MACINTOSH DISCO Fans of this sort of thing should check 2000’s Around the House by Herbert (a.k.a. Matthew Herbert), whose new soundslike label ought to help counter recent dance-music tedium.
