Die Another Day

Remember: It’s a James Bond movie. So don’t waste time deciphering the plot (something about diamonds and a really big laser). Don’t worry whether our hero will make it out alive (though that sword fight with nefarious Toby Stephens is awfully cool). Don’t kill yourself making sense of those inexplicable gadgets (an invisible car?). And don’t squirm too much at the over-lubricated dialogue (witness every word exchanged between Brosnan and Berry as his, er, comrade in arms). Just chew on director Lee Tamahori’s clever nods to previous 007 installments, and revel in an old-fashioned romp where gravity still affects fight scenes and superheroes draw power from martinis.
