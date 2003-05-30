Talk to Her A type Movie genre Foreign Language

Pedro Almodovar won the Best Original Screenplay Oscar for his moving story about the unlikely friendship of Benigno (Camara) and Marco (Grandinetti), two men in love with women in comas. The Academy got it right. Seamlessly weaving themes of loyalty, loneliness, and love, the movie pulsates with a richness not just of story and character, but of music as well (Caetano Veloso’s ”Cucurrucucu Paloma” is mesmerizing). Who but Almodovar could combine bullfights, sponge baths, and ballet with such sincerity?