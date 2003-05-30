THE RECRUIT

By Joshua Rich
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:50 AM EDT

The Recruit

B-
Not since Scarface has Pacino’s explosive temperament been as effectively deployed as it is in the wink-wink finale to director Roger Donaldson’s so-so spy yarn, a film that winds up more cockamamy than clever. No matter, though. Farrell, as Pacino’s computer-geek protege, is so appealing you totally understand how he can charm the pants off fellow CIA rookie-cum-espionage rival Bridget Moynahan (The Sum of All Fears). Just check out their scorching, clothes-on parking-lot tryst. It’s the best dramatic use of a D.C.-area garage since All the President’s Men.

