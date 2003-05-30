To Lefty From Willie; San Antonio Rose
Two reissues: 1977’s salute to Lefty Frizzell found Nelson cozying up to country music’s master of melancholy, delivering heartbreakers like ”Always Late” and ”I Never Go Around Mirrors” with deep understanding, but never topping Frizzell’s originals. Rose was Nelson’s 1980 collaboration with the man he used to work for, Ray Price, to give the latter’s career a boost. The two go honky-tonking with a vengeance: Price’s aging baritone and Nelson’s floating tenor meld into aching bliss on pedal-steel-powered tunes such as ”I Fall to Pieces” and ”Crazy Arms.” Now we want Columbia/Legacy to rerelease Nelson’s finest reputation-restoration job, his Webb Pierce duet album, In the Jailhouse Now. To Lefty: B+ San Antonio Rose: A-
San Antonio Rose
