L'Auberge Espagnole

Seven scruffy, eager students, each from a different country in Europe, cram themselves into an old-world apartment in Barcelona. There are plenty of ”situations,” and some of them are way too cute, but in general, the director, Cedric Klapisch, doesn’t overhype what he’s showing. He lets the year abroad spent by Xavier (Romain Duris), an economics student from Paris, unfold with the right wandering touch of pleasure, nostalgia, and wistful exploration.
