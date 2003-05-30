Hell At The Breech A- type Book genre Fiction

In the 1890s, Mitcham Beat, Ala., was a land of mash moonshine, Spanish moss, dawgs, and men named Mack and Tooch. Based on a true story, Breech tells of a gang of hardscrabble farmers who terrorize blacks, rob townsfolk, and raise a bunch of the titular hell — as well as the wizened sheriff who tries to put an end to the chaos. Franklin won an Edgar award for the title story of his 1999 collection, Poachers, and he lives up to that honor here. Breech boasts all the satisfactions of a contemporary mystery, with a lovely post-Reconstruction touch — it’s as if Faulkner wrote serials, with all the pleasures and profound strangeness that that implies.