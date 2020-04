Dracula: Pages From a Virgin's Diary C type Movie genre Musical

The Canadian filmmaker Guy Maddin is a modern rhapsodist of the silent-movie age. Here, however, he creates a facsimile of the herky-jerky gothic style of Nosferatu, only to wrap these gorgeous atmospherics around…a ballet film. The result is a feature-length antique-bloodsucker video, one that takes hold neither as dance nor as silent horror dream.