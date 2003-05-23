Why Heather Locklear isn't returning to TV -- yet

Put the miniskirts back in storage: Despite efforts to cast Ms. ”Melrose Place” in her own sitcom or an existing NBC series, Heather Locklear won’t be gracing the new fall lineup with her presence. But she remains interested in returning to the small screen, and she certainly won’t starve while looking for her next gig. A source close to the actress says Locklear will receive $1 million-plus in compensation from NBC for not picking up her comedy pilot ”Once Around the Park” (she played a divorcée whose kids tried to stop her from reuniting with her ex).

Meanwhile, the net is continuing to look for a new project for Locklear, who can command as much as $220,000 per episode. She may even join a flagging show in need of adrenaline — something with which Locklear has ample experience (think: ”Melrose Place” and ”Spin City”). ”This woman has an unprecedented track record of bringing eyeballs to struggling shows,” says the source. ”She’s a huge TV star. Every network wants to be in business with her.”