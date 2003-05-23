THOSE WHO WALK IN DARKNESS
Screenwriter (Three Kings), TV show creator (Platinum), and novelist Ridley concocts a prose comic book — by which I intend a compliment. Darkness is a futuristic, hard-boiled tale whose hero, a cop named Soledad O’Roark, is dedicated to ridding L.A. of ”meta-normals.” That’s what they call in X-Men ”mutants” — here, however, they use their powers almost exclusively with evil intent. Ridley’s headlong sense of plot and action keeps the outlandish aspects of his story from becoming ludicrous; he succeeds in making Soledad one cool cop whose adventures I hope will continue.
