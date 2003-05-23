SURROUNDED
ELECTRONIC MAESTRO DAVE TIPPER manufactures the kind of expansive instrumental music that makes critics feel better about using the word soundscapes. An IDM producer — that’s ”intelligent dance music” — TIPPER slows the tempo for his third release. SURROUNDED (Myutopia Recordings) puts to shame the downbeat world-music dabbling of beatniks like Thievery Corporation with its eerie melodies, crisp beats, and digital manipulation. The centerpiece, ”Rotundus Maximus,” is a shuddering, swelling orchestral monster that summons images of mystic creatures cavorting in caverns. Call it otherworld music. For those with arrested imaginations, the enhanced CD includes fascinatingly freakish video clips. The whole shebang was mixed in 5.1 surround sound, leaving you with a full-fledged visual and auditory head trip on your hands.
