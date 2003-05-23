ONLY THE STRONG SURVIVE

By Owen Gleiberman
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:43 AM EDT

Only the Strong Survive

B+
type
  • Movie
genre

A vital musical ramble. Directed by Chris Hegedus and D.A. Pennebaker, this documentary shows us where some of soul’s founders ended up after their moments of pop glory. The picture doesn’t have a lot of structural unity, yet many of these ageless artists perform with a ferocity and funk that has only been amplified by the hard depths of their experience. As long as you’re listening to Wilson Pickett, Sam Moore, or Memphis ”king” Rufus Thomas doing ”Walking the Dog” with a bawdy wink that belies his 82 years, it’s one of the happiest movies around.

Episode Recaps

Only the Strong Survive

type
  • Movie
genre
mpaa
  • PG-13
runtime
  • 95 minutes
director
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com