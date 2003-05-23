Good Bruce Almighty! Readers praised our Summer Movie Preview (#706/707, April 25) and look forward to the cover’s heavenly comedy, but they had trouble identifying puckered-up costar Jim Carrey. ”What the hell are Jennifer Aniston and that annoying fashionista Steven Cojocaru [top left] doing on the cover?” asks Boston’s Brian Callaghan. ”Thank you for a wonderful preview,” says Mort Shuman of Columbia, Md., ”but what in the world is Anthony Kiedis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers [middle left] doing on the cover?” And Jonathan Clanton of Oxford, Miss., wonders: ”Is that Jim Carrey or Sam Rockwell [bottom left]?” Seems like Carrey may truly be a man of 1,000 faces.

The Joys of Summer

With titles like X2: X-Men United, Spy Kids 3D: Game Over, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life, and Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, I’m almost glad Universal dropped the incredible adjective from their big green superhero. Love your coverage as always, though — especially those punny photo captions. ”Neo Sparrin”’! ”Mini Drivers”! Haw haw haw! SCOTT GREENE greenram@earthlink.net Chicago

Manners’ Grouse

Marry me, Gillian Flynn. Or at least go to the movies with me. Your article (”Shut the #@~* Up!”) should be required reading for anyone who wishes to see a motion picture. It’s so nice to know I’m not alone in believing that common courtesy is dead — at least at the local multiplex. Forget motion sickness — I’ve got motion-picture sickness. Here’s hoping your article is the elixir. I long for the return of audience etiquette and, thus, merry moviegoing. OWEN LOCKWOOD bigdave311@aol.com Fairfield, Conn.

Thank you for the best issue of EW I’ve ever read! The public has been long overdue for a lesson on moviegoing etiquette. ”The Moviegoer’s Guide” was fabulous and perfectly timed for the upcoming summer movie crowd, and the movie theater horror stories were hilarious! AMANDA YOUNG spookypez7@hotmail.com Dimondale, Mich.

My friends and I saw Dances With Wolves and had a running commentary behind us from two senior citizens. To this day, whenever my wife and I see Kevin Costner’s journal floating down the river, we both hear in our minds:

”Oh, look, it’s his journal.”

”No, it’s his diary.”

”Oh, my, it’s floating away….”

”Bye-bye, journal…”

JEREMY WEISSENBURGER jweissenburger@comcast.net Laurel, Md.

‘Idol’ Misstep?

My partner and I had been faithful viewers of American Idol until the constant back-and-forth ”gay bashing” by host Ryan Seacrest and judge Simon Cowell (News & Notes). We were amazed that these constant put-downs were allowed during the prime-time hour, because AI has many young viewers. We were concerned about the message being presented not only to young gay and lesbian viewers but also to those already homophobic youngsters looking for validation of their feelings. We wrote and called the local and national Fox networksno response. I applaud EW for recognizing this harassment and Mark Harris for writing about it. BUDDY SOUZA BuddySouza@aol.com Boston