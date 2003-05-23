ENCHANTED APRIL
Looking for relief from their straitlaced lives, two prim and proper English housewives rent an Italian villa to which they invite only women. What’s supposed to occur is the funny, poignant blossoming of their repressed selves. The story had a more magical glow in its 1992 movie incarnation. But director Michael Wilson’s new staging has its own charms, thanks to the openhearted Jayne Atkinson. As the women’s prime mover, she supplies the robust wonder Matthew Barber’s often-pallid writing lacks.
