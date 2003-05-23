Image zoom

A Body to Die For B+ type Book genre Fiction

Set in the fabulously catty world of glossy women’s magazines, Kate White’s first mystery, ”If Looks Could Kill,” was a cheeky, well-received romp. Her sophomore effort, A Body to Die For, again starring no-nonsense (and often horny) reporter Bailey Weggins, revisits familiar territory, this time a murder in a luxe Massachusetts spa. White, the editor in chief of Cosmopolitan, details the finer points of Ayurvedic treatments and sento baths with an insider’s assuredness. And even non-Cosmo readers can appreciate the scandalous twists: ”Happy ending” massages! Teenage sex! Death by seaweed wrap! As fun and frivolous as a champagne facial.