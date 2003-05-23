A Body to Die For

By Clarissa Cruz
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:01 AM EDT

A Body to Die For

B+
Set in the fabulously catty world of glossy women’s magazines, Kate White’s first mystery, ”If Looks Could Kill,” was a cheeky, well-received romp. Her sophomore effort, A Body to Die For, again starring no-nonsense (and often horny) reporter Bailey Weggins, revisits familiar territory, this time a murder in a luxe Massachusetts spa. White, the editor in chief of Cosmopolitan, details the finer points of Ayurvedic treatments and sento baths with an insider’s assuredness. And even non-Cosmo readers can appreciate the scandalous twists: ”Happy ending” massages! Teenage sex! Death by seaweed wrap! As fun and frivolous as a champagne facial.

