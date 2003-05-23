type Music Current Status In Season Producers MCA

Live’s sixth studio album features no-frills pomposity reminiscent of 1994’s multiplatinum Throwing Copper, and shows that the quartet hasn’t lost its knack for constructing earnestly dull songs. Singer Ed Kowalczyk wears his Bono-size heart on his sleeve: ”What Are We Fighting For?” and ”Bring the People Together” ooze easy sentiment, and ”Heaven” was reportedly inspired by his daughter’s birth. The thrill of that experience, unfortunately, doesn’t translate on Birds of Pray.