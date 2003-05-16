B.P.R.D. B type Book

Few superheroes have cooler comrades than Hellboy, the Hades-bred occult investigator — and now, finally, this supporting cast has its own X-Men — meets — X-Files showcase. The crappy title stands for Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense, and that we even have to explain as much demonstrates just how un — new reader friendly this series is. Then again, if the mere idea of a fish-faced hero named Abe Sapien doesn’t get your geek going immediately, the neatly creepy B.P.R.D. was never for you, anyway.