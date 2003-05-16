The Bobby Gold Stories B type Book genre Fiction

After the dishy Kitchen Confidential and his Cook’s Tour of extreme eats, chef/author Bourdain carves up some mystery meat. In a novel owing more to The Sopranos than the Food Network, Bourdain gives us Bobby Gold, a Mob thug with heart — he dispenses Demerol to his victims — and an unexpectedly sophisticated palate. (Preferred late-night nosh: bone marrow on toast.) Not surprisingly, food is all around, from monkfish to ”white f — -ing truffle” risotto; one slimeball is aptly named Eddie Fish. But though a close encounter with a saucy female line cook adds spice, these Stories are more an appetizer than a full meal.