No Second Chance

A doctor wakes up in the hospital to learn his wife is dead and his daughter missing. Add in a crackhead sister, an estranged but loaded father-in-law, an ex-love who suddenly resurfaces, and several random lunatics, and you have a zippy read about a father desperate to find his kidnapped — or not — daughter. The only problem with this otherwise escapist read is that unlike most thriller writers, Coben refuses to treat his story like a grown-up fairy tale. Without ruining the plot, let’s just say Coben has no interest in simply letting the good guys win and the bad guys suffer. But if you can handle a little noir in your thriller, Chance is good fun.