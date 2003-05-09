N&N Ticker

‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ reunion on Fox, May 11 … Norah Jones leads free NYC concert May 9

J. Lo flick ‘Shall We Dance?’ to move filming from Toronto to Winnipeg

Trio to air failed sitcom ?Desmond Pfeiffer? in June?iViva el 5 de mayo!

Hillary Clinton memoir in stores June 9…Metallica hosts MTV2’s ‘Headbangers Ball,’ May 10

Random Quote

”Men will do anything for sex and women will do anything for comfort.” — 8 MILE’S ANTHONY MACKIE, ON JOE MILLIONAIRE, AT A PARTY FOR THE SHOW’S RUNNER-UP AND PLAYBOY COVER GIRL, SARAH KOZER