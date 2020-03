Lytro: Da Undaground Heat Vol. 1 B+ type Music

Lyte may have lost her major-label contract four years ago, but she more than backs up the key boast — that she’s ”still major” — on her first indie record. Her rhymes remain fierce and her flow forceful. While her new beats aren’t the most cutting-edge, the heft of her character reasserts her status as a hip-hop heavyweight.