THE DIRTY GIRLS SOCIAL CLUB

By Clarissa Cruz
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:08 AM EDT

The Dirty Girls Social Club

A-
type
  • Book
genre

Don’t dare lump this novel in with the fizzy batch of Sex and the City knockoffs. Yes, it’s a compulsive beach read, but the women are smart, brassy, and messy enough to make you pause mid-sunscreen slathering. Chronicling the lives of six twentysomething Latina friends, the tale has its share of scandalous bits: One has an abusive husband; another is outed as a lesbian in the gossip columns; another has an affair with a drug-dealing homeboy. But it’s the candid, unmistakably Latina perspective that sets it apart. Says journalist protagonist Lauren: ”[My editors] expect me to reach up and pick mangoes out of the fruit basket I must wear on my head whenever I’m not in the newsroom talking about, you know, Mexican jumping beans.” Charlotte would never be so cranky.

Episode Recaps

The Dirty Girls Social Club

type
  • Book
genre
author
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com