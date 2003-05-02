BOX OFFICE

‘HOLES’ IN TWO

Once again, a little Anger Management proved to be just what the doctor ordered, edging out all competitors to hold on to the top spot for a second week. That said, there were still plenty of moviegoers eagerly filling up Holes over the weekend — enough to land Disney’s kid flick in second place with a rock-solid $16.3 mil. A handful of limited releases also scored well: At nearly $2 million, Oscar winner Nowhere in Africa has become indie distributor Zeitgeist Films’ highest grosser ever; and Christopher Guest’s latest pseudo-documentary, A Mighty Wind, blew through cineplexes with a $15,881 per-screen average.

TOP 20

NO. WEEKEND WEEKS GROSS WEEKEND OF PER-SITE IN TO GROSS* SITES** AVERAGE RELEASE DATE

1 ANGER MANAGEMENT Columbia $25.0 3,570 $7,004 2 $80.0 2 HOLES Disney $16.3 2,331 $6,993 1 $16.3 3 MALIBU’S MOST WANTED Warner Bros. $12.6 2,503 $5,041 1 $12.6 4 BULLETPROOF MONK MGM $8.7 2,955 $2,928 1 $11.7 5 PHONE BOOTH 20th Century Fox $5.7 2,447 $2,319 3 $35.1 6 WHAT A GIRL WANTS Warner Bros. $4.5 2,930 $1,537 3 $27.2 7 BRINGING DOWN THE HOUSE Touchstone $3.3 2,284 $1,437 7 $122.7 8 A MAN APART New Line $2.8 2,174 $1,290 3 $22.8 9 HOUSE OF 1000 CORPSES Lions Gate $2.5 847 $2,978 2 $7.1 10 CHICAGO Miramax $2.5 1,711 $1,462 17 $160.7 11 CHASING PAPI 20th Century Fox $2.4 585 $4,110 1 $3.2 12 HEAD OF STATE DreamWorks $2.2 1,844 $1,201 4 $34.6 13 A MIGHTY WIND Warner Bros. $2.1 133 $15,881 1 $2.7 14 BEND IT LIKE BECKHAM Fox Searchlight $2.0 392 $4,984 6 $6.8 15 THE CORE Paramount $1.8 2,021 $901 4 $28.8 16 GHOSTS OF THE ABYSS Disney $1.2 97 $12,785 2 $3.5 17 BASIC Columbia $1.1 1,067 $1,042 4 $25.6 18 THE PIANIST Focus $1.1 739 $1,482 17 $30.2 19 AGENT CODY BANKS MGM $1.0 1,480 $666 6 $44.6 20 PIGLET’S BIG MOVIE Disney $1.0 1,373 $699 5 $20.7

SOURCE: NIELSEN EDI. WEEKEND OF APRIL 18-20 *WEEKEND GROSS AND GROSS-TO-DATE FIGURES IN MILLIONS

**INCLUDES SOME MULTISCREEN THEATERS AND PRINTS SHIPPED AS WELL AS INDIVIDUAL SCREENS