Alegria

By Larry Blumenfeld
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:04 AM EDT

Alegria

A
type
  • Music
Where to watch

Episode Recaps

Another chapter in jazz’s best current story. Last year’s Footprints Live! documented Shorter’s acoustic quartet on tour. This, his first studio record in eight years, confounds expectations, with repertoire ranging from medieval music to 20th-century classical pieces to his originals. Shorter’s tenor sax sounds breathtaking, and his soprano horn exudes bittersweet joy. But he shines brightest as arranger, especially on reworkings of his own ”Angola” and ”Orbits.”

Alegria

type
  • Music
Where to watch
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com