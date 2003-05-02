Alegria
Another chapter in jazz’s best current story. Last year’s Footprints Live! documented Shorter’s acoustic quartet on tour. This, his first studio record in eight years, confounds expectations, with repertoire ranging from medieval music to 20th-century classical pieces to his originals. Shorter’s tenor sax sounds breathtaking, and his soprano horn exudes bittersweet joy. But he shines brightest as arranger, especially on reworkings of his own ”Angola” and ”Orbits.”
