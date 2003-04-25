Northfork

By EW Staff
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:43 AM EDT
Northfork: Andre Blaise

North Fork

D-
type
  • Movie

Episode Recaps

The minds behind ”Twin Falls Idaho” return with the tale of a small Montana town — whose denizens include Anthony Edwards, Daryl Hannah, and Nick Nolte — slated to be flooded when a hydroelectric dam goes operational. Just the latest in Michael and Mark Polish’s ongoing tussle with Joel and Ethan Coen for supremacy in the ”cerebral and eerie movies about middle America made by brothers” genre.

North Fork

type
  • Movie
mpaa
director
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com