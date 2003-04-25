Northfork
Northfork: Andre Blaise
North Fork
D-
The minds behind ”Twin Falls Idaho” return with the tale of a small Montana town — whose denizens include Anthony Edwards, Daryl Hannah, and Nick Nolte — slated to be flooded when a hydroelectric dam goes operational. Just the latest in Michael and Mark Polish’s ongoing tussle with Joel and Ethan Coen for supremacy in the ”cerebral and eerie movies about middle America made by brothers” genre.
