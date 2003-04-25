Land of the Living C+ type Book genre Fiction

The newest thriller from the best-selling author of Killing Me Softly reads so much like a movie-of-the-week, it’s hard to keep from casting the leads as you go. Picture a younger Amanda Plummer as 25-year-old Abbie Devereaux, who awakens to find herself abducted somewhere within the bowels of London. She narrowly escapes her unknown captor, resurfacing into a life she can’t exactly recall — and one in which nobody believes she was ever missing. Alone, Abbie retraces her steps to her disappearance, which (surprise, surprise) also brings her closer into the lair of the madman. Best tackled on a beach chair with a mai tai in hand, Living provides some genuine chills and page-turning suspense, but ultimately falls victim to a dreaded case of predictability.