DYSFUNKTIONAL FAMILY

By Owen Gleiberman
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:43 AM EDT

Dysfunktional Family

B-
type
  • Movie
genre

Episode Recaps

When Eddie Griffin gets hold of a joke, like his notion that the geniuses of white culture must have been on cocaine, he drives at it from every angle. His view of the world is based on old Richard Pryor routines as much as it is on his own screwed-up clan, but for every bit that’s flatly derivative, there’s another that connects. That Griffin serves up some of the most intolerant material since Andrew Dice Clay shouldn’t obscure his talent, even if it does tarnish it.

Dysfunktional Family

type
  • Movie
genre
mpaa
  • R
runtime
  • 1 minutes
director
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com