Darkness Falls D+ type Movie

An evil tooth fairy who kills if you glimpse her face should have been good for some cheap thrills, yet this lurchingly plotted movie is so atmospherically underlit it leaves you literally in the dark, squinting to see characters so thinly drawn they’d be hard to spot under klieg lights. The only flicker comes from Caulfield. Brilliant on TV as Buffy’s ditsy ex-demon Anya, here she must make do with a few wanly ironic quips. Where’s the Scooby gang when we really need them?