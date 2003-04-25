DARKNESS FALLS

By Michael Sauter
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:09 AM EDT

Darkness Falls

D+
type
  • Movie

Episode Recaps

An evil tooth fairy who kills if you glimpse her face should have been good for some cheap thrills, yet this lurchingly plotted movie is so atmospherically underlit it leaves you literally in the dark, squinting to see characters so thinly drawn they’d be hard to spot under klieg lights. The only flicker comes from Caulfield. Brilliant on TV as Buffy’s ditsy ex-demon Anya, here she must make do with a few wanly ironic quips. Where’s the Scooby gang when we really need them?

Darkness Falls

type
  • Movie
mpaa
  • PG-13
runtime
  • 85 minutes
director
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com