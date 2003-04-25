Chris Cagle

By Chris Willman
March 17, 2020

Chris Cagle

There’s a song title on Chris Cagle’s second album that gets right to the heart of the problem — ”Chicks Dig It,” which could well serve as the manifesto of country radio and its devotion to a presumably sentimental female demographic. Cagle has a little vocal character and some promise as a writer, but like most recent male upstarts, he’s so devoted to soaring sweetness that even the up-tempos feel like ballads. Memo to Cagle: Chicks dig cojones, too.

