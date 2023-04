THE CHARTS

‘DRAGON’ RIGHTS

Anthony Hopkins and Julianne Moore made another debut on this week’s chart, but unlike Hannibal, their performances now are miles apart. In at No. 1, Red Dragon — Hopkins’ third incarnation as madman Hannibal Lecter — was a hit with video buffs, while critically acclaimed Far From Heaven — with an Oscar-nominated Moore — made it into the top 10, and for an art-house film that’s a thriller.

TOP 10 TAPE RENTALS VIDEO BOX OFFICE GROSS GROSS WEEKS EW LAST TO TO ON VIDEO WEEK DATE DATE CHART GRADE

1 — RED DRAGON Anthony Hopkins $3.8 $93.0 1 C 2 1 MAID IN MANHATTAN Jennifer Lopez $7.5 $93.8 2 B- 3 6 GHOST SHIP Gabriel Byrne $4.4 $30.1 2 C 4 4 FRIDAY AFTER NEXT Ice Cube $4.5 $33.0 2 C- 5 2 8 MILE Eminem $11.1 $116.7 3 B 6 3 JACKASS THE MOVIE Johnny Knoxville $4.3 $64.3 2 B+ 7 5 THE RING Naomi Watts $15.8 $128.6 5 B+ 8 7 I SPY Eddie Murphy $8.1 $33.1 4 D- 9 8 ROAD TO PERDITION Tom Hanks $16.1 $104.3 6 B+ 10 — FAR FROM HEAVEN Julianne Moore $1.0 $15.9 1 A

TOP 10 DVD SALES GROSS WEEKS EW LAST TO ON VIDEO WEEK DATE* CHART GRADE

1 — RED DRAGON (FULL-SCREEN) Anthony Hopkins $93.0 1 C 2 — RED DRAGON (WIDE-SCREEN) Anthony Hopkins $93.0 1 C 3 — FRIENDS: THE COMPLETE THIRD… — 1 — Jennifer Aniston 4 — THE BEATLES ANTHOLOGY Documentary — 1 A- 5 1 MAID IN MANHATTAN Jennifer Lopez $93.8 2 B- 6 3 JACKASS THE MOVIE (FULL) Johnny Knoxville $64.3 2 B+ 7 — RED DRAGON: DIRECTOR’S EDITION $93.0 1 C Anthony Hopkins 8 4 8 MILE (WIDE-SCREEN) Eminem $116.7 3 B 9 5 FRIDAY AFTER NEXT Ice Cube $33.0 2 C- 10 2 JACKASS THE MOVIE (WIDE) Johnny Knoxville $64.3 2 B+