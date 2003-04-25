Image zoom

Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle B+ type Movie

Who wants yummy eye candy…that can kick your butt? Working with a formula that helped the first ”Angels” fly to a $125 million gross, the sequel boasts kung fu, motocrossing, surfing, dancing, and girls, girls, girls. Their case this time: Somebody has leaked the FBI Witness Protection list, and stoolies are being picked off. Leading the girls into the fray is…Bosley’s brother, played by Bernie Mac. Mac’s back story: His Bosley hails from a whole family of supersleuths (Bill Murray’s character from the first film was adopted). To play the new Bos, Mac claims he just followed McG’s advice. ”He’d say, ‘I want you to Bernie Mac it!”’ jokes the comedian. ”He let me do my thing [to fit in]…because you have four unique, innovative styles — a director that’s hands-on, and three electrifying-ass women who are all crafty in their craft.” One of whom is also an exec producer. As part of said duty, Drew Barrymore persuaded Demi Moore to return to the screen for the first time since 2000’s ill-fated ”Passion of Mind.” The actress plays fallen angel Madison Lee. ”No one can refuse Drew,” McG says. ”She’s so charming. You go to her house and there’s 90 dogs running around and you hang out. It’s such an open invitation to be a part of something.” Others who accepted the invite include John Cleese, pop singer Pink, TV Angel Jaclyn Smith, and the Olsen twins. Luke Wilson and Matt LeBlanc are back as Angel beaus, and Crispin Glover returns as the Creepy Thin Man. Basically, think more (and more, and Moore). ”We took the action higher and [showed] that girls can do boys’ things,” says Lucy Liu. ”The action is grittier and a little more hardcore. We’re taking hits.”