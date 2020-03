Image zoom Catch the Kid: Richard Foreman

Director Bart Freundlich, whose last film, ”World Traveler,” tackled a guy’s early midlife crisis, does a 180 with this remake of the 2002 Danish caper ”Klatretosen,” about a girl (”Panic Room”’s Kristen Stewart) who robs a bank to pay for an operation to save her father.