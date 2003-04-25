ANGER MANAGEMENT

By Lisa Schwarzbaum
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:03 AM EDT

Anger Management

B+
type
  • Movie

Episode Recaps

A movie as bracing and furiously right for the moment as it is broad and huggable. Adam Sandler plays a quiet schlemiel who has spent his life afraid of emotions; Jack Nicholson is the loud shrink who forces him to get in touch with his inner rage. Even if the plot heads for a life lesson at the end of the therapy rainbow, this comedy is a spirited salvo against the rising tide of inanity.

Anger Management

type
  • Movie
mpaa
  • PG-13
runtime
  • 106 minutes
director
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com