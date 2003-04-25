ANGER MANAGEMENT
A movie as bracing and furiously right for the moment as it is broad and huggable. Adam Sandler plays a quiet schlemiel who has spent his life afraid of emotions; Jack Nicholson is the loud shrink who forces him to get in touch with his inner rage. Even if the plot heads for a life lesson at the end of the therapy rainbow, this comedy is a spirited salvo against the rising tide of inanity.
