What a Girl Wants B- type Movie genre Comedy,

Romance Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Amanda Bynes has chipmunk cheeks, eyes as clear as a Kansas sky, and the ability to rock out in the punkette-gymnast manner of Avril Lavigne. In What a Girl Wants, she hops over to England to reunite with her long-lost, dashing aristocrat father (Colin Firth). Ensconced in Daddy’s mansion, Bynes shocks the stuffing out of all those fuddy-duddy English people, even as she gets the privilege of absorbing their classy airs. The movie is a likable tween throwaway, though you do wish it didn’t leave you with the unfortunate sight of Colin Firth donning leather pants to play air guitar to ”Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo.”