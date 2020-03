A Man Apart D type Movie genre Mystery,

Thriller

Vin Diesel plays a DEA special-ops agent whose wife is murdered by an underworld force. This revenge tale is sour, sadistic, and stale from sitting on the shelf since the pre-XXX era. Diesel is one of those actors who goes increasingly out of focus the more the camera fixates on him. Man is a threadbare, hand-me-down of a thriller; even its obligatory twists feel preworn.