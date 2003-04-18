The Good Old Naughty Days B type Movie genre Short,

Erotic

A compilation of silent French hardcore porn loops that is getting a full-scale art-house release. The sheer perversity on display in these shorts, most of them from the 1920s, would give more than a few contemporary porn sites a run for their credit-card fees. The fascination of the material is that it reveals how sex remains eternal over time, and also the ways that it changes.