Do Rabbits Wonder?

If Jack White is music’s Quentin Tarantino, then Whirlwind Heat is his Iron Monkey. White made this Devo-ish trio the first signing to his Third Man label and produced their debut (each of whose 13 tracks is named for a different color). But unlike their Garanimals-clad mentor, Heat can’t find a melody to save their Moog. Dave Swanson’s keyboard vomits up all sorts of effects while he shrieks lyrics like ”Dumpster slut you shot your luck.” It’s very choppy, and very socky.
