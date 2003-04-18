_____ CERULEAN SINS

By Lisa Schwarzbaum
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:43 AM EDT

Cerulean Sins

Crass, repetitive, and shoddily constructed, Sins reads like a failed manuscript from an amateur Goth-writing workshop. Which is surprising, considering this book is the 11th installment in Hamilton’s best-selling series starring Anita Blake, Vampire Hunter. Narrated by boorish heroine Blake, Sins wants desperately to match the wit and complexity of such genre pillars as Buffy and the Anne Rice chronicles, only to flounder in irritating platitudes, insipid filler, and pointless, drawn-out scenes of deus ex sexina. When the final page comes at long last, and Blake once again saves the day, you’ve learned but one thing: Hamilton’s loudmouthed bark does not make up for her nonexistent bite.

