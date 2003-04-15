Image zoom

Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo B type Movie

”Chicago” has successfully reignited the song-and-dance craze, and while the Oscar winner may seem to have it all, it can’t lay claim to any of the following: a guy break-dancing in a chicken costume, pregnant women pop-rocking in a maternity ward, and such timeless battle cries as ”Electros rule the dance floor now, sucka!” But you will find all of those things in Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo. And, honestly, who needs Renée, Richard, and Catherine when you have guys like ”Shabba-Doo” and ”Boogaloo Shrimp”? While the story line — a bunch of breakers trying to save a community center from demolition — doesn’t have the same heat as a pair of murdering dames, it does allow Ice-T to bust out the very un-Ice-T rap of ”This is not a party, this is a demonstration/To try to counteract the city council’s legislation.”