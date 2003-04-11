Image zoom Standing In The Shadows of Motown: Karen Sas

Standing in the Shadows of Motown
Movie
Documentary

Anyone who has ever been moved by a Motown song — about 99 percent of the world’s population, in other words — is likely to find Standing in the Shadows of Motown, a loving look at the label’s underheralded studio musicians, illuminating. With several of the so-called Funk Brothers dead, and others nearing the twilight of their careers, ”Shadows” is a bittersweet vindication. Still, the primary mood here is celebratory: The abundant spirit of these men shines through in triumphant performances with such acolytes as Joan Osborne, Bootsy Collins, and Meshell Ndegeocello, and in their candid reminiscences of Motown back in the day.