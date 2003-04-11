Monkey in the Middle B- type Book genre Fiction

Retired Army captain Dutch Flowers is a disgraced Gulf War hero hired to investigate a murder in a secret science facility. The catch is that the victim — and the presumed murderer — are both genetically altered chimps gone haywire. Pryor’s debut novel weaves a preop transsexual assassin, a plot to kill Saddam Hussein, and those half-human apes into a woolly tale of sci-fi weirdness and postwar paranoia. While the story has no trouble holding your interest, Pryor gums up the works by trying too hard to pull in left-field allusions like this one: ”The bottle of 101-proof Wild Turkey…was empty but for the sacramental vapors lingering inside of it like a tapped-out genie.” What hath Vonnegut wrought?