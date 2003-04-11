MONKEEWRENCH P.J.

Monkeewrench A type Book genre Fiction Where to watch Close Streaming Options

If only all familial relationships yielded such creative fun as this thriller, written by a mother-daughter team under a pseudonym. When a serial killer begins to mimic an online game constructed by an endearing but enigmatic group of computer wizards, a Wisconsin sheriff, two Minneapolis cops, and the game’s creators set out to stop the murders. From the well-drawn, intelligent characters to the perfect pacing, Monkeewrench is that rare mystery that stays ahead of the reader. You might think you’ve figured it out three quarters of the way through, but rest assured, even the most overly confident reader will be delightfully surprised at the ending.