THE BEST OF INSOMNIAC WITH DAVE ATTELL UNCENSORED: VOLUME 1

It’s kind of amazing that Howard Stern hasn’t already done this: Take a heavily censored TV show and release it, unadulterated, on DVD. Brilliant idea, and the folks at Comedy Central have the perfect show for it, Dave Attell’s drunken, disorderly travelogue, Insomniac. Now his mad, bald adventures in New York City, Montreal, New Orleans, Houston, and Chicago can be seen in all their filthy glory. Perfect viewing for a drinking game: If you take a swig every time Dave does, you may actually think you’re lying faceup on Bourbon Street.